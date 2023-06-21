Federation Council approves law on free economic zone in new regions

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly, approved at the meeting on Wednesday the bill stipulating creation of a special economic zone (SEZ) in Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

The law establishes a special regime of business and other activity in special economic zones on these territories. It provides for specific features of urban planning and land use when accommodating facilities required for investors to implement projects, a special taxation and insurance contributions regime, and the use of the free customs zone procedure in such regions.