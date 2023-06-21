Russian premier to meet with Qatari counterpart

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Moscow on Wednesday.

The heads of the two governments will discuss topical issues of the Russian-Qatari economic and humanitarian cooperation, paying special attention to joint projects in the energy sector, production and agriculture.

According to the Russian government’s press service, Russia and Qatar have longstanding ties of friendship and cooperation. Qatar is an important partner of Russia in the Middle East region. Relations between the two states are based on the principles of mutual benefits and respect.

A key instrument of cooperation between the governments of Russia and Qatar is the joint commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation. Deputy premier Alexander Novak is the Russian co-chair of this body.

According to the Russian government, agriculture remains among the most significant areas of bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Doha. Over the past year, bilateral turnover of trade in agricultural products grew by 50.9%, including as a result of increasing Russian sales of wheat and other grain products to Qatar.

Russian agricultural exports to Qatar doubled in January-May 2023, compared to the similar period in 2022.