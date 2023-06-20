Russia to continue its work on Syrian conflict settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow will carry on with its efforts to settle the situation in Syria, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists, Peskov said that today’s talks on Syria in Astana "were the continuation of a very long road."

"We certainly must not indulge in outrageous expectations, but the work continues and it will undoubtedly continue further," Peskov said, adding that "Russia adheres to its consistent line" regarding the settlement of the ongoing conflict in Syria.

The Kazakh capital of Astana is hosting an international meeting on Syria on June 20-21.

The negotiations involve delegations from the guarantor countries - Russia, Iran and Turkey - and representatives of the Syrian government and opposition. Representatives from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are expected to attend the meeting as observers.