Russia does not belittle importance of more predictable China-US relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow does not belittle the importance of a more predictable relationship between Beijing and Washington, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"In this case, of course, China is exercising its sovereign right to build relations with other countries. It is hardly necessary to belittle the importance of building predictable relations between China and the United States. But the level of relations of strategic partnership with China allows us to be certain that such relations with other countries will never be directed against our country," Peskov said when asked to comment on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China.

On June 18-19, Blinken visited Beijing and met with Chinese officials. He said that a number of other members of the US administration would visit China soon. Blinken invited Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to Washington. The invitation was accepted. This is the first visit to China by the US secretary of state since October 2018. In Beijing, Blinken also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee and Politburo member, Wang Yi.