Russia-UN memorandum to be effective if grain deal ends — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The memorandum between Russia and the United Nations on supplies of agricultural products from the country will remain effective in case the grain deal is terminated, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko told reporters on Monday.

"No, it will not cease to be effective," the diplomat said, answering the question whether the Russia-UN memorandum on agricultural products terminates in case the grain deal ends.

The grain deal actually took place just because "the parties participating in it arrived at a common point of view that ways of exporting grain and fertilizers from individual ports of Ukraine and the Russian Federation should be found in conditions of global security risks," Grushko noted.

"Since just three percent of all grain is known to be directed to the poorest countries, we are deeply confident that in any conditions countries of the West, if they are interested in providing for food security, should make a real move on the path of lifting any restrictions," the deputy minister added.