Decisions of German politicians not based on country’s logic and interests - Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The decisions of the German authorities are not based on the logic and interests of the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday, commenting on Germany's new national security strategy, which states that Russia has become the number one threat.

"It is difficult for me to comment on the actions, statements and documents of modern German politicians. They are not based on logic or the interests of Germany or the German people," Lavrov said in an interview for "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV program, published by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

"Berlin always says that it defends European values in Ukraine. If Germany considers the return to Nazism to be the values that are now flourishing in Ukraine, this is very sad. It is a dangerous turn of events," the minister added.