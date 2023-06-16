Kiev forces active in Avdeyevka area, situation under control — DPR official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are showing intense activity in the Avdeyevka area, but Russian forces control the situation, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"In the Avdeyevka area, as well as in the area of Pervomaiskoye, and from the other, northern direction, we see quite active efforts from the enemy. But the situation is under control," he stressed.

On June 14, Pushilin said that Russian troops were advancing in the Avdeyevka area, but not quickly enough.

The town of Avdeyevka is home to about 30,000 people. In the course of the conflict in Donbass, the city occupied by Ukrainian forces has been turned into one of their main strongholds. From the direction of Avdeyevka, the Ukrainian army is shelling Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and their surrounding areas.