Putin to hold talks with his UAE counterpart before SPIEF plenary session — Kremlin aide

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in St. Petersburg on Friday, the sides plan to discuss cooperation between the two countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in St. Petersburg on June 16, and his meeting with President Putin will be held in the morning," the Kremlin aide said. He pointed out that the talks "will cover issues related both to the work of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and to the development of bilateral relations in general." "Current international and regional problems will also be discussed," Ushakov added.

According to the Kremlin aide, the meeting will take place shortly before the SPIEF plenary session. According to the forum's website, the plenary session is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Ushakov recalled that "the honorary status of the main guest of SPIEF this year belongs to the United Arab Emirates". The Kremlin aide pointed out that "a large delegation from this country is coming to St. Petersburg." "It will be headed by the head of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and a member of the Federal Supreme Council, Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi," he revealed. "The delegation will include several ministers and business representatives, so it is a very respectable delegation," the Kremlin aide said, adding that a "large UAE pavilion" had been opened at the SPIEF venue. "All this will contribute to the further development of trade and economic relations between the two countries," Ushakov stressed.

The Kremlin aide stated that Putin "meets with the UAE president quite often, the leaders have established trusting, constructive relations." The last time the presidents met was in St. Petersburg in the fall of 2022.