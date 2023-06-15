Russia, Algeria share views on most international issues — Putin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia and Algeria share views on most pressing international issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"It has been stated during the discussion of the most pressing regional and international issues that our countries share, or have similar views on most of them," he said at a news conference.

Putin said Russia and Algeria seek to coordinate their positions in multinational organizations.

"Given that Algeria will receive the status of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council starting next year, we are determined to intensify cooperation in all the pressing issues of the UN agenda," the Russian president said.