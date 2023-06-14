Over 100 Russians poisoned after drinking moonshine since June 3 — health minister

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. As many as 106 people have been poisoned after consuming bootleg alcohol in Russia since June 3, including five children, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"Here are the figures we have as of today. Cumulatively, let me just pronounce it - since June 3, 106 people have been affected, including five children; 35 people have died, including a child," the minister told a plenary meeting of the State Duma lower house of parliament.

Murashko added that alcohol in Russia claims many lives. With regard to teenagers, he noted the need for additional restrictions against them in addition to educational measures.