Grossi’s visit to Zaporozhye NPP postponed as Kiev prepares for rotation — Russian envoy

VIENNA, June 14. /TASS/. The visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been postponed to give the Ukrainian side more time to prepare for the safe rotation of the agency's expert team at the facility, Russia’s permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"The visit of the IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Grossi to the ZNPP (the Zaporozhye NPP - TASS) has been postponed for a while in order to provide the Ukrainian side with additional time to get better prepared for ensuring [the] safe rotation of the IAEA personnel at the plant," he said on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Earlier, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, told TASS that Grossi’s visit to the Zaporozhye NPP has been postponed from June 14 to June 15.

On June 13, the IAEA chief visited Kiev. Following a news conference in the Ukrainian capital, he said that he would go to the power plant where he would spend a few hours to assess the situation.