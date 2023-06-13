Russia’s next steps in special military operation to depend on situation — Putin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. What Russia does next in the special military operation will depend on how the so-called Ukrainian counteroffensive plays out, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents on Tuesday.

"I can say this only face-to-face," the president said, when asked about Russia’s further plans. "In general, everything will depend on the potential that will come to be by the end of the so-called counteroffensive. That’s the key question."

Putin said that, "understanding the catastrophic, and I mean catastrophic losses, the leadership [of Ukraine], whatever it is - they have a head on their shoulders - they should think about what to do next."

"And we will look at what the situation will be, and depending on that, take further steps," Putin said.

He said Moscow "has plans of various types." It will carry them out "depending on how the situation unfolds," the president added. Putin said Russia will act only when it believes "there’s a need to do something.".