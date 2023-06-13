Putin calls to combat fake news not via restrictions, but via efficient informational work

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called to combat fake news about the special military operation not via administrative restrictions but via efficient work in the informational field.

"Of course, we could restrict something here or there amid hostilities, but we must not forget that we are talking about the adversary’s work, because work in the informational space is a battlefield. And a very important one," Putin said during a meeting with military reporters Tuesday. "This could and should be countered not by administration or legal complaints, but rather by efficient work in informational area on our side. I count on your help here greatly," the president said, addressing military reporters.