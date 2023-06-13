Ukraine targeting Russian transport infrastructure near special op zone for terror acts

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian transportation facilities located near the special military operation zone have been targeted by Ukrainian intelligence services, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday, addressing a meeting of the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC), which he chairs.

"In his speech, the NAC chairman said that Ukraine’s special services and nationalist groups have targeted transportation links, primarily near the special military operation zone, by mounting obstacles to troop deployments and undermining deliveries to the new Russian regions," the NAC said in a statement. "To conduct terror attacks on railways, auto roads and aviation infrastructure, the enemy has been using sabotage and reconnaissance teams and accomplices from among Russian and Ukrainian nationals," the statement reads.

The NAC gave assurances, however, that government agencies have been taking the necessary measures to thwart any terrorist acts. "The need for systemic controls over onsite efforts to ensure transport security was emphasized at the meeting, with additional measures being approved aimed at protecting transport facilities from terrorism," the NAC reported.

According to the NAC, since last February, 28 acts of sabotage and terrorism have been conducted against transportation facilities.