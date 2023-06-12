BEIJING, June 12. /TASS/. Coordination between Moscow and Beijing in the global arena helps strengthen the multipolar world order, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said on Monday.

"I can’t help speaking about our cooperation in the global arena. Obviously, it helps strengthen the foundations of the multipolar world order," he said at a state reception at the Russian embassy in Beijing on the occasion of Russia Day. "Moscow and Beijing are convinced that there are no alternatives to the principles of indivisibility of security and reliance on the generally recognized norms of international law rather than any order based on rules set by no one konow who."

He noted that despite the changing international situation, the development of relations with China "remains a key area of Russia’s foreign policy." He stressed that ties between the two countries have surpassed the narrow allied formats of the past. "There are tabooed topics in them and they are not aimed against third countries, they don’t have a confrontational character and, as a matter of fact, are a model of how responsible world powers must build relations in the 21st century," the Russian diplomat said.

He thanked China for its "balanced position on the developments in Ukraine." "We value Beijing’s efforts toward settling the crisis and establishing peace," Morgulov said.

According to the Russian ambassador, the current large-scale changes in the world only encourage Russia and China to strengthen their strategic partnership.