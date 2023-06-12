Russia to press for recognition of its security interests — ambassador to China

BEIJING, June 12. /TASS/. Russia intends to systematically press for respect for its legitimate security interests and national sovereignty, Russia’s ambassador to China, Igor Morgulov, said at a state reception at the Russian embassy on Monday on the occasion of Russia Day.

"Russia has always sought a just and multipolar world order based on international law and the leading role of the United Nations. At the same time, our country will continue to firmly defend its national sovereignty and its worthy place in the system of international relations, and consistently seek the recognition of and respect for its legitimate security interests," Morgulov said.

He noted that this time Russia Day was being celebrated against the backdrop of "fundamental changes and tectonic shifts in world politics and economics."

The collective West has played and continues to play a destructive role in the Ukrainian crisis, he said. Despite the fact that unfriendly countries are trying to blame Russia for what is happening, an impartial onlooker can see the retaliatory and largely forced nature of Russia's actions to protect its interests: "We will continue to defend them consistently. All goals of the special military operation declared by the Russian leadership will be achieved."

The Russian economy has been subjected to unprecedented sanction pressure against the background of the hybrid war unleashed by the West, but Russia not only successfully resists it, but also maintains a good development pace, Morgulov noted.

Russia "does not intend to close itself off from the outside world" and "is always open to mutually respectful cooperation that brings real benefits to all participants."

On June 12, the Russian embassy in Beijing hosted a state reception on the occasion of Russia Day. It was attended by hundreds of guests, including Chinese officials, the ambassadors and envoys of friendly countries, and representatives of businesses, culture, and the media, public figures and Russian compatriots living in China.