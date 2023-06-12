LPR receives new lease of life as part of Russia — republic’s head

LUGANSK, June 12. /TASS/. The Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has seen new life as part of Russia where the government ensures the social protection of citizens and the modernization of the most important branches, Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said on Russia Day.

"Having reunited with Russia, we realized what attention on the part of the government, the unity and mutual support of the peoples of a huge country mean. Social protection, large-scale construction, the modernization of education and health care, the revival of agriculture and industry - without any exaggeration, the Lugansk Region has received a new lease of life," his greetings on the occasion of Russia Day said.

The LPR leader asserted that through joint efforts, the republic can be transformed into a prosperous and self-sufficient Russian region.

The LPR is marking Russia Day as the country’s full-fledged constituent entity for the first time ever.