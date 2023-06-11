German, Austrian media indulging in Russia demonizing campaign — ambassador

VIENNA, June 11. /TASS/. Austria’s and Germany’s mass media are openly Russophobic seeking to demonize Russia, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Sunday.

"Austria’s mass media, let alone Germany’s, have been Russophobic fro quite a long time, with rare exceptions. There is a real hysteria about our country in the local information space. A propaganda campaign of demonizing Russia is in full swing. Fake news and misinterpretations are used as key weapons and truth is not important for most of the absolutely biased analysts," he said in an interview with the Express portal.

"The Russian embassy is practically blocked in Austria’s information space," he said. "The West, which considers itself a model or even an icon of democracy, de facto is imposing censorship to fence itself off from alternative points of view and is fighting against any manifestations of dissent.".