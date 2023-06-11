Moscow expects Egyptian president to attend Russia-Africa summit, says envoy

CAIRO, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow expects Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to represent his country at the second Russia-Africa summit, Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said at a media forum on the Russia-Africa dialogue on Sunday.

"The new summit will run in St. Petersburg on July 26-29. Leaders of 54 African states will be invited to it. Naturally, we are very much waiting for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other Egyptian representatives," the ambassador said.

The upcoming forum will help deepen Russia-Africa economic cooperation to their mutual benefit and "will simultaneously contribute to bolstering Africa’s role in the world order that is becoming multipolar," the diplomat said.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum are scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on July 26-29. The first event was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the motto: "For Peace, Security and Development".