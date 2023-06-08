Kremlin sees no transparent investigation into explosions at Nord Stream

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The details of the investigation into the Nord Stream explosions should be published in the course of a transparent investigation, which is not currently conducted, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"All … further details must be provided as part of an open, multinational, and urgent investigation, which is not currently conducted. The Russian side is not permitted to conduct any investigations, we cannot participate," he said.

He emphasized that there was no doubt that this was planned sabotage. "We have already talked about the data that we have about the possible involvement of Anglo-Saxons in this terrorist act against international energy infrastructure," he added.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian prosecutor general’s office opened a case on charges of international terrorism.