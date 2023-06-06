Russia to initiate debates at UN Security Council on Kiev’s Kakhovka HPP attack — ministry

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow is set to initiate hearings within the United Nations Security Council against Kiev regime’s crime regarding the attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and calls on the global community to deplore criminal acts on behalf of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Russian side initiates the hearings within the UN Security Council in regard to the crime committed by Kiev’s authorities as well as within statutory and decision-making bodies of the OSCE and other international organizations," according to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement.

"We urge the world community to condemn Ukrainian authorities’ criminal acts, which become increasingly inhumane and pose a serious threat to the regional and global security," the ministry’s statement added.

The Ukrainian military shelled the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant overnight to June 6 presumably from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system, destroying the hydraulic valves at its dam and triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels have already exceeded 10 meters in Novaya Kakhovka.

Now there are 14 settlements in the flood zone, in total about 80 may be inundated. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated, while authorities say that large-scale evacuations will not be required.

The destruction of the hydroelectric power station caused serious damage to the environment, farmlands along the Dnieper were washed away, and there is a risk of the North Crimean Canal drying up.