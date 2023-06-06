US seeks to sow discord among Russia, its former Soviet neighbors — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The recent US sanctions on seven Russian nationals over their alleged meddling in Moldovan affairs are an attempt to sow discord among Russia and its former Soviet neighbors, the Russian embassy in Washington said on Monday.

"We have taken note of the latest portion of sanctions that the US administration imposed on Russian nationals on June 5, this time for allegedly participating in a campaign to undermine democracy in, and destabilize Moldova. It’s evident that the government here is using its favorite, but no less hackneyed genre of spy mania. This is a manifestation of Washington's openly destructive policy of introducing discord into relations between sovereign countries around the world. We note the ongoing attempts by local strategists to sow discord between Russia and its neighbors and partners, primarily across the CIS," the embassy said in a statement posted to Telegram.

The statement said these US actions "are causing increasing rejection among those who are trying to build a truly independent foreign policy course that’s shielded from any interference in internal affairs."

"A vivid confirmation of this is the sharp surge of interest in some friendly capitals toward the formation of a more just architecture of international relations. This is what the Russian Federation and the like-minded countries are doing, including on the platform of BRICS," the embassy said.