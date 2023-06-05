West’s plans to separate Ukraine, Russia doomed to fail – Lavrov

DUSHANBE, June 5. /TASS/. The West’s plans to separate Russia and Ukraine are doomed to fail, there are no doubts about, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"[Kiev] was ‘nurtured’ by the United States in a purely Russophobic key, in accordance with the ideas of notorious American political researchers that everything must be done so that Ukraine would never be together with Russia. We have no doubts that these plans are doomed to fail," Lavrov said during his visit to Russia’s 201st military base, according to the Foreign Ministry website.