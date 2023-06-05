Europe opts for war with Russia – Lavrov

DUSHANBE, June 5. /TASS/. Europe has opted for a path of war with Russia and Moscow must attain its goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As for Europe, our Foreign Policy Concept says, to put it simply, that Europe has chosen a path of war with us. Of course, we will have to live side by side with them all the same. But once it is a war, we must attain our goals, which are much more noble than those of Europeans’. They want what doesn’t belong to them while we want what is ours," he said while visiting Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan.