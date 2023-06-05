Ukrainian forces shell LPR’s Kremennaya, Lisichansk, presumably with HIMARS systems

LUGANSK, June 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled LPR cities of Kremennaya and Lisichansk Monday - presumably, with HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, says retired LPR People’s Militia Colonel Lieutenant Andrey Marochko.

"We have received reports that the city of Kremennaya was shelled today. Presumably, the enemy used US-made HIMARS MLRS, but this information has not been confirmed yet. […] Similar reports are coming from the settlement of Lisichansk. This information is being verified as well," he said.

Marochko noted that, due to the cessation of operation of the LPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center on Ukrainian war crimes, official confirmations of settlement shellings will now come from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation or from city administrations.

Earlier, Pervomaysk Mayor Sergey Kolyagin said that Ukrainian forces opened fire at the city of Pervomaysk and the settlement of Molodyozhnoye on Monday night, presumably with HIMARS systems.