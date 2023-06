MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The situation in Russian-US relations does not yet give much reason for optimism, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program, a fragment of which was posted on its host Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel on Sunday.

"So far, there's no improvement in sight. You know the state of affairs on the Russian-American track - it does not cause much optimism," the diplomat said in reply to a question.