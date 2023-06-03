Russia’s Security Council considers fighting Western attempts to provoke crisis priority

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian The Security Council prioritizes activities such as fighting Western attempts to worsen the situation inside Russia, preventing cyber threats, and battling terrorism and extremism, the Security Council said on the occasion of the department’s 31st anniversary.

The service stated that one of its priorities is "strengthening Russia's economic sovereignty," which entails increasing the quality of life, ensuring macroeconomic stability, and achieving balanced territorial development.

"Special emphasis is placed on the development of measures aimed at preventing Western countries from provoking an economic crisis in Russia, which carries the risk of exacerbating the social situation in the country," the statement said.

The Security Council called "ensuring national security in the sphere of information" another important task "in connection with the collective West's cynical information campaign against Russia to discredit the country, its history and traditions." Meanwhile, the Security Council's primary focus remains the consolidation of the country's constitutional order, sovereignty and territorial integrity.