Russia urges US to take steps for dialogue with North Korea — Deputy Ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 3. /TASS/. Russia calls on the United States to take specific steps to reduce tensions and resume dialogue with North Korea, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said at a meeting of the Security Council of the world organization.

"We note the readiness for dialogue expressed by the US representative. We are not sure that Washington is really ready for constructive talks with Pyongyang. This is proven not only by the history of US Korea diplomacy in recent decades, but also by the practical actions of the United States," she said.

"We call on Washington to take specific steps to reduce tensions and resume dialogue, instead of trying to shift the responsibility to other countries," the diplomat added.