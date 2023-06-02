Russia sees no prerequisites for negotiations with Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. There are no prerequisites for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev at the moment, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"We have repeatedly said regrading a dialogue - there is no such option right now. It is not in sight, and there are no prerequisites," Peskov said about the situation around Ukraine.

He was commenting on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s call for not letting the Ukrainian army start a counter-attack and pressing for "a cease-fire and the beginning of peace talks."

Peskov drew attention to the fact that both experts and representatives of the European authorities were heard making statements, although abstract for now, "about some kind of peace process."

"It is true, though, that there is no political will to take into account the goals and concerns of our country in these speculations. But for us this is a top priority," Peskov stated.