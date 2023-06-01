Russian forces liberate 70% of key stronghold Maryinka in DPR, commander reports

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated about 70% of the Ukrainian army’s major stronghold of Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the special military operation in Ukraine, Apty Alaudinov, deputy commander of the 2nd army corps, commander of the Akhmat special operations unit, said on Thursday.

"Units of the 150th division kept moving forward in Maryinka, liberating it from the enemy. On the right side, we have the 5th separate motor rifle division and on the left side we are next to the 20th division. The 5th division is moving forward very well. These two formations, the 150th and 5th divisions, have liberated about 70% of Maryinka in total," Alaudinov said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel posted on Telegram.

The battles for the remaining part of the community will be carried out jointly with units of the 150th division, he said. "They have been attached to us as units that will support us by fire, heavy armaments and all that is necessary," Alaudinov added.

The enemy is putting up fierce resistance in Maryinka, he said.

"As of now, the results are good and the advance is proceeding well. Yes, the enemy is putting up serious resistance. If it had been easy, we would have probably not been present here. I am certain that the tasks set by the supreme commander-in-chief can be accomplished," Alaudinov said.