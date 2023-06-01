Russia, Saudi Arabia have constructive relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia managed to build collaborative relations based on mutual understanding, respect and confidence, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"[They are] constructive and based on mutual understanding, mutual respect, mutual confidence, and very businesslike," Peskov said, referring to relations between the two countries.

Russia and Saudi Arabia will take place, among other countries, in the forthcoming meeting in the OPEC+ format in Vienna on June 4.