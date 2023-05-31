OSCE not at risk of disbanding despite lack of chairman, Russian envoy says

VIENNA, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s and Belarus’ disagreement with Estonia’s candidacy for OSCE presidency does not mean the organization will crumble, Russian Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Lukashevich told TASS Wednesday.

Earlier, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto expressed his concern that the organization may fall apart because of Russia’s and Belarus’ unwillingness to endorse Estonia’s presidency in 2024.

According to Lukashevich, the Finnish Foreign Minister’s statement is an "emotional remark."

"The OSCE cannot simply fall apart because there is no chairman. […] The entire crisis around this issue is made up," he believes.

The Russian diplomat noted that the decision on the OSCE presidency is made by all 57 member states. Now, the current president - North Macedonia - must find other candidates. Finland’s concerns about the 2024 gap are understandable, because Helsinki will preside in 2025. But, overall, such statements sound "naive, at the very least," the envoy said. He noted that Estonia indeed stated its desire to become a candidate, but it has still not filed an official application.

Russia has repeatedly explained that Moscow and Minsk find Tallinn’s candidacy unacceptable for a number of reasons.

"Estonia is a state that is very hostile to Russia, and it also carries out a totally unfriendly policy towards Belarus as well, it is not independent in its foreign policy actions. One could call it a NATO outpost in the Baltic. Such a state simply cannot, for objective reasons, lead a pan-European organization, which acts based on consideration for the interests of all 57 states. It is not ready to act as an honest broker," Lukashevich said.

According to the envoy, Belarus stands firm with Russia on this issue. In addition, a number of states also have complaints against Estonia, even though they do not voice their objections.