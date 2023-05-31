Situation with shelling of Belgorod Region ‘alarming’, measures are taken — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian government is taking measures in connection with the continuous Ukrainian shelling of the Belgorod Region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about this situation, the shelling of civilian facilities continues there (in the Belgorod Region - TASS)," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters. "The situation there is quite alarming, measures are being taken," he added.

"By the way, we haven’t heard a word of condemnation from any of the countries of the collective West," Peskov pointed out.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov earlier reported that the region was shelled by Ukrainian artillery and MLRS over 260 times during the day.