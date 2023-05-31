Date, venue of Putin-Erdogan meeting coordinated, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a recent phone conversation confirmed their intention to hold a face-to-face meeting in the nearest future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin called and congratulated [his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip] Erdogan on his victory in the presidential elections, the leaders reaffirmed their intention to hold a bilateral meeting in the nearest future. Where and when it will take place is up to the presidents’ schedules. However, we have an understanding that we are preparing for such a meeting," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.

Earlier, Hurriyet reporter Hande Firat said that Putin may visit Turkey after Erdogan’s inauguration "with a separate and special visit." The journalist also said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky would come to Turkey after Putin.