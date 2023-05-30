Russia hopes IAEA will condemn Ukraine’s attacks on ZNPP – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will condemn Ukraine’s shelling attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"We hope that in view of Mr. [IAEA Director General Rafael] Grossi’s statement the IAEA secretariat will also demonstrate the agency’s unbiasedness and objectivity and will openly condemn Ukraine’s actions, which more than once brought the world to the edge of a nuclear incident, which may affect not only the territory around the nuclear plant but also far beyond it, including in Europe," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on ZNPP’s security.