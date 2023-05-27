Russia condemns Pristina’s steps that brought situation to ‘hot phase’ – Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia decisively condemns Pristina’s provocative steps that have brought the situation in Kosovo to the brink of a "hot phase," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday, adding that the responsibility for anti-Serbian provocation lies with the US and the EU.

"We decisively condemn Pristina’s provocative steps that have brought the situation on the brink of a hot phase and threaten security of the entire Balkan region. The responsibility for this lies entirely with the US and the EU. They did nothing to bring the Kosovo Albanian top back to its senses and make it fulfill its obligations under 2013 and 2015 Brussels agreements," Zakharova said in her commentary.