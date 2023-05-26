Russian diplomat, Congo’s ambassador discuss preparations for Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Ambassador of the Republic of the Congo to Moscow David Maduka held talks, focusing on preparations for the 2nd Russia-Africa summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"They focused attention on the preparations for the Russia-Africa Summit, due to be held in St. Petersburg in July," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry said that the two diplomats touched upon "priorities in strengthening traditionally friendly Russian-Congolese relations in the future, including by expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in economic, investment, humanitarian and other fields."

"In addition, Moscow and Brazzaville reaffirmed their intention to enhance political dialogue on pressing international and African issues and to coordinate steps at the UN and other collective formats," the ministry added.

The 2nd Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is scheduled for July 26-29 in St. Petersburg. The first summit was held on October 22-24, 2019 in Sochi under the motto ‘For Peace, Security and Development.