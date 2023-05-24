Goals of military op set in stone, no arms supplies to Kiev can change them — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Regardless of the type of weapons delivered to the Kiev regime, these supplies will not interfere with the goals and tasks set forth at the onset of Russia’s special military operation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"No arms supplies to the Kiev regime are capable of interfering with those goals and tasks that were set forth when the special military operation was launched," the diplomat said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s participation in the G7 summit.

According to her, this aid can lead to only one thing - the conflict’s further escalation and new victims. "We understand perfectly well that Western handlers - Washington, London, Brussels, - don’t care one bit about Ukrainians, it absolutely does not matter to them how many of them are being killed and how they suffer," the diplomat noted. "Their main goal is using them as a tool. They only care about having someone through which they can propagate their destructive ideology," Zakharova explained.

The spokeswoman noted that thanks to the West’s policy, in Ukraine, "ideal field conditions were created to finetune new types of arms, strategies, and tactics of waging hybrid wars." "Nowadays, the military business of Western countries is experiencing never-before-seen prosperity while it becomes all the more obvious that the main thing for them is for this conflict never to end," she stressed. "The US and its satellites are ready to continue flooding the Kiev regime with weapons and this logic of ‘fighting until the last Ukrainian’ is something absolutely integral for the West," the diplomat concluded.