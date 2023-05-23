Russian e-visas may become available to citizens of more countries — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The number of countries whose citizens will be able to obtain Russian e-visas may increase, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Probably, even more," he said when asked whether the e-visa system would expand to include 52 countries.

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at the Russian-Chinese business forum earlier that an electronic travel visa could be introduced in Russia beginning July 1, 2023.

In 2020, Russia adopted a law on issuing e-visas to citizens of 52 countries online starting in 2021. However, the law did not go into effect due to the pandemic. Last fall, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the foreign and interior ministries, and the Federal Security Service to look at resuming issuing e-visas to nationals of those countries which are not on its list of unfriendly countries.