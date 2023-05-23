Russia’s Medvedev arrives in Laos for high-profile talks

VIENTIANE, May 23. /TASS/. The leader of the United Russia party and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev, on Tuesday arrived in the capital of Laos, Vientiane, as he continues his working tour of Southeast Asia.

Medvedev, who is fresh from his working visit to Vietnam, will hold a number of meetings and negotiations with senior Lao officials.

The Russian politician is scheduled to meet with Thongloun Sisoulith, Lao President and Secretary General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, the country’s Public Security Minister Vilay Lakhamfong and Defense Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath.

According to tradition, Medvedev will honor the memory of Soviet pilots killed in the Vietnam War in 1960-1973 and lay flowers at the memorial to the first leader of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Kaysone Phomvihane.