Vietnam’s prime minister lauds successful cooperation with Russia as Medvedev visits Hanoi

HANOI, May 22. /TASS/. Economic cooperation between Vietnam and Russia has been seeing steady progress and developing successfully recently, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Monday.

"I am very pleased to note that cooperation between our countries has produced positive results recently. The [bilateral] relationship of comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia continues to progress, with mutual trust reaching a very high level," he said at a meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who also serves as chairman of Russia’s ruling United Russia party and is currently on a working visit to Vietnam.

According to Chinh, while the global economy is facing numerous difficulties and serious changes, Vietnam "seeks to discuss measures to overcome difficulties in terms of bilateral cooperation with Russia in the spirit of mutual trust," in order to make the best of the two countries’ capacities for effective interaction.

The Vietnamese prime minister also pointed out that Hanoi appreciated the visit by the current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and former prime minister (2012-2020) and president (2008-2012), which "created an opportunity to discuss and agree upon the areas of [bilateral] cooperation for the near future."