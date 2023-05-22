Russia to continue dialogue with Armenia on CSTO — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia will continue the dialogue with Armenia on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

Moscow is certain that the organization is effective and has a potential for further development, he stressed. Peskov was commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that Armenia would leave the CSTO, if it found the organization "incapable."

"As for the Armenian prime minister’s statement, we will certainly continue our dialogue with our Armenian friends. We will also talk to them on further joint participation in the CSTO," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov stressed that the CSTO "enjoys authority" among the member countries.

"This is an organization that has repeatedly demonstrated its effectiveness in various situations. It has a potential to develop," the presidential spokesman said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that Yerevan preferred to opt for the EU, failing to bring the work on sending the CSTO mission to its logical conclusion.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization consists of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.