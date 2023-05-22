Kiev redeploys troops from Artyomovsk to Kupyansk, Krasny Liman areas, says LPR officer

LUGANSK, May 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command has redeployed the remnants of its forces in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut by Ukraine) to the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions in the area of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) people’s militia retired Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"Some of the units that have left Artyomovsk are being redeployed to the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions. After the surviving units of the Ukrainian armed formations were withdrawn from Artyomovsk, some battalions were re-directed to the settlements of Kosharovka and Slavyansk after their further manning," the LPR officer said.

The primary goal of the Kiev regime's troops after their redeployment is to "reinforce the exhausted Ukrainian armed formations in these directions," he specified.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 21 that the assault teams of the Wagner private military company supported by artillery and aircraft of the southern battlegroup completed the liberation of Artyomovsk as a result of their successful offensive operations. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Wagner fighters and the troops on the city’s liberation. As the Kremlin press office reported, all the soldiers who had distinguished themselves in the battles for Artyomovsk would be recommended for state awards.

Artyomovsk is located in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic and was a major transportation hub for the Ukrainian army’s supplies in Donbass and a powerful stronghold. The battles for the city began on August 1, 2022 and became some of the most large-scale combats in the liberation of Donbass since 2014. The city was home to some 72,000 people before the battles began.