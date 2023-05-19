Russian Deputy PM notes progress on EAEU-Egypt free trade zone creation talks

KAZAN, May 19. /TASS/. The talks between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Egypt on the issue of creating the free trade zone are moving actively forward, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksey Overchuk told TASS on Friday.

"Consultations with Egypt were held not long ago. Meaning there is progress. Clearly those are very complicated processes, all that concerns free trade zone agreements, though there is progress," he said at the 14th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’.

"There will also be progress with Indonesia, and with India, and with the UAE," Overchuk added.