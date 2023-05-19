Putin accuses Russia’s opponents of being driven by neo-colonial mindset

PYATIGORSK, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s adversaries are stuck in a neo-colonial way of thinking and are unable to comprehend that Russia’s ethnic diversity only makes the country stronger, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the Council on Inter-ethnic Relations Friday.

"Our adversaries that I have mentioned, the people with a neo-colonial mindset - half-wits, actually - fail to realize that this [ethnic] diversity is exactly what makes us stronger," the head of state said.

"In vain, they are expecting something to come of their efforts," he added.

"The people being guided by this neo-colonial mindset - they are indeed half-wits, and they would take second place at the half-wits’ competition. Why second? Because they are half-wits," Putin said jokingly.

They fail to understand that, "Russia’s multi-ethnic people are only becoming stronger" amid external aggression and external pressure, the Russian leader continued.