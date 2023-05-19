West will never remember Kiev shelling Donbass cities — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 19. /TASS/. The West never remembers the protection of civilians and the norms of international humanitarian law in the case of the shelling of Donbass cities by the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

According to him, "the Kiev regime's attacks on the civilian infrastructure and the civilian population of Donbass are a daily reality". "Donetsk has been under constant shelling since 2014, and now there are daily reports of civilian casualties from there," the diplomat said. "Western countries are well aware of this, but when it comes to these cities, they never think about the protection of civilians or the norms of international humanitarian law. They are not at all embarrassed by the fact that these attacks are carried out with weapons they supplied," he added.

"We have repeatedly cited examples of US HIMARS [missile] systems being used against civilian targets. Moreover, the Washington Post cited evidence from Ukrainian officials that the US de facto controls some military operations, and Kiev generally does not use missile systems transferred by Washington without confirmation or provision of coordinates by the US military," Nebenzya said.