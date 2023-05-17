Moscow, Minsk seek to safeguard ties in key areas from West’s actions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus intend to insulate their bilateral ties in a number of key areas from the actions of the collective West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik Wednesday.

"Our intent to develop our integration processes in a way that will make them independent from illegitimate unilateral actions of the collective West, led by the US, is reflected in the 28 union programs that are being actively implemented," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

He underscored that the key goal for Moscow and Minsk is to secure bilateral ties in key areas that are vital for the independent and gradual development of the two countries in such areas as advanced technology, financial mechanisms, and logistical chains.

"Basically, everything that our states’ security and the security of the Union state depends on, in the broadest sense, in a civilizational sense," Lavrov explained.

He noted that Russia and Belarus have been creating a common economic space for years.

"The 28 union programs have been the biggest factor in making this happen. Our citizens would benefit from us acting based on common economic principles, promoting common norms in social policy and equalizing the rights of our citizens in all areas - significant progress has been made in this work," he continued.