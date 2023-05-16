Russian PM lauds sanitary watchdog for its work during pandemic

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has lauded the efforts of Russia’s sanitary watchdog during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting with the watchdog’s chief, Anna Popova, the prime minister noted that the watchdog spared no effort to protect people’s health. "Its employees managed to cope with the threats," he said, adding that the watchdog helped other countries during the pandemic.

He stressed that a top priority task for Russia is to create a "sanitary shield" to assess all the risks of the possible spread of infectious diseases.