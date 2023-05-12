Kremlin says ready for West to continue pumping Ukraine with weapons

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Moscow believes that the West will continue to pump Ukraine with weapons, and it is ready for that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Commenting on London’s move to supply Storm Shadow missiles to Kiev, he said, "The collective West has been pumping Ukraine with weapons and it will continue to do so. That’s bad."

Asked whether Russia is ready for that, Peskov said, "Naturally, yes."

Originally, CNN reported, citing sources, that the United Kingdom has supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles. According to the sources, these missiles have the range to strike deep into Russia’s new regions. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace later confirmed that London is sending Storm Shadow missiles to Kiev in what he said was "a calibrated and proportionate response" to Russia.