Official challenges reports of Ukrainian boats, equipment assembling along Dnieper

GENICHESK, May 11. /TASS/. Novaya Kakhovka Mayor Vladimir Leontyev on Thursday cast doubt on reports that Ukraine was massing motor boats and equipment along the western bank of the Dnieper in a bid to mount an assault on the opposite bank.

"One should treat these reports with extreme skepticism. Things are now quiet. The area along the bank has been fortified to the utmost. There is a mine belt. It’s impossible to cross a river barrier like the Dnieper in these conditions. It would be insane," he said.

The official said any Ukrainian operation to cross the river in the area would be doomed.

News media and Telegram channels earlier started to circulate reports that Ukraine allegedly assembled motor boats near the western bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.